Mentally ill man held for burning parents to death in New Delhi

Santosh told the police that he set the Moti Nagar house here on fire early on Friday



Representational Image

A mentally ill man was arrested on Sunday after he confessed to killing his elderly parents by setting the family house on fire, police said.

Santosh told the police that he set the Moti Nagar house here on fire early on Friday. His father Chedi Lal, 70, and mother Laxmi, 62, sustained burn injuries while they were asleep. Both were declared dead at a hospital.

Police said the accused had earlier also attempted to kill his parents. Once, he tried to burn himself to death, the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever