Mentally unsound man tries to forcibly enter Kerala House

A mentally unsound man was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday after he tried to forcibly enter the Kerala House here at Jantar Mantar, police said.

"The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. after which the security staff informed the police about it. The man was later identified as a 46-year-old Vimal Raj, a native of Kerala's Karippuzha," Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

"The medical documents he was carrying have suggested that he is 80 per cent mentally unsound. He is now being sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS), Shahdara as per the law," he added.

