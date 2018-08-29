Mentally unsound woman reunited with family in J-K

national

Singh was called to the police station to identify the woman and she was handed over to him after proper verification

A mentally unsound woman was yesterday reunited with her family after she was found wandering in Samba district's Bari Brahmana area, the police said. The 55-year-old woman, hailing from Udhampur district, had left her house some time back and was found wandering at SIDCO Chowk this morning, a police official said.'

He said the woman, who seems to be mentally unsound, was brought to the police station and she revealed that her name was Pushpa. After strenuous efforts, the police contacted Tikri police post in-charge and got the mobile number of her husband Balbir Singh, the police official said. Singh was called to the police station to identify the woman and she was handed over to him after proper verification.

