Mentally-disturbed man kills one, injures another in Uttar Pradesh

Surjeet, identified only by his first name, had been mentally disturbed after his son died in an accident two months ago

On Friday, a police official confirmed that mentally-disturbed person killed a man and injured another after they denied to drop him in their vehicle to a nearby place in Jalalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

Surjeet, identified only by his first name, had been mentally disturbed after his son died in an accident two months ago. Last evening, he opened fire after Sachin Yadav, 25, turned down his request to drop him at a nearby place, SP Anand Kulkarni said, adding that Yadav succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital.

Another person, named Laltu, received injuries when Surjeet fired from his licensed rifle, the SP said. Laltu, 55, was admitted to a hospital and is now out of danger, he said. The accused has been arrested, the SP said.

