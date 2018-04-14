Mentally-ill girl missing for 3 days found dead in Jammu

A missing report was lodged in this regard and search for the girl was initiated in and around the surrounding areas



A mentally-ill teenage girl, who went missing from her house, was found dead in the outskirts of Jammu district, police said on Saturday. On April 10, a man lodged a missing report in police post Chowki Choura that his daughter has gone missing since April 9, a police official said.

A missing report was lodged in this regard and search for the girl was initiated in and around the surrounding areas, he said. An information was received that the body of the girl was found floating in a small seasonal 'nallah' (locally known as Dabbar), located at a distance of 70 meter from her house yesterday, he said.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted by a board of doctors in the presence of the executive magistrate, the official said. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an inquest proceeding under Section 174 CrPC stands initiated at police post Chowki Choura for enquiry.

