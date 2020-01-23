Mera Wala Weekend: What the famous are up to Guruvar to Ravivar

Of walks by the sea

Playwright Mahesh Dattani's weekends are spent rehearsing or reading a play. When he isn't doing that he cooks up a storm for friends at his home. A lot goes into planning a menu, shopping and setting up for a feast.

Eat: I usually do slow cooking and let the aroma of the meal fill up my house. I make my own simple pasta sauce too. But this time, I am making a peas pulao from my mother's recipe book; it involves kachumber and sangria from leftover wine, infused with fruits for a few hours. When outside, I prefer cafes to bars and restaurants. I like Blue Tokai, at Aram Nagar and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at Nariman Point where I opt for a window seat overlooking the street. It is a great place for people watching.

Read: I love watching different types of performing arts; however, this weekend I'd like to recommend that readers cuddle up in bed with my autobiography, Naked. They are welcome to read the reviews online before doing so if they feel my suggestion is biased, which it is!

Play: I have a play reading for a group of 20 friends planned at my flat this weekend. I go for a morning walk at Chowpatty or Marine Drive when I am there, and on Silver Beach when I am at the Madh Island residence. It is quiet and not known to many, so I am not going to reveal where it is.

Walk: I am quite the online shopper and buy my grocery off the Internet. But occasionally, I walk to the Gamdevi market for vegetables and fresh produce from the vendors.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates