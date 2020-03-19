Mera Wala Weekend: What The Famous Are Up To Guruvar To Ravivar

Breakfast of champs

Mumbai-based chef Saransh Goila is known for his butter chicken and then some. And since he is subjecting himself to isolation at home as much as he can, he will be spending a lot of time online, besides reading.

LIVE STREAM FROM THE KITCHEN

I've joined the #TogetherAtHome campaign of activities where artistes are coming online and jamming or sharing a part of their day. This includes Coldplay's Chris Martin, who performed on Instagram recently. I am planning to do the same as people need activities to do while at home instead of just sitting and watching something all the time, such as cooking, reading or painting. I will be doing a live stream of about 30 minutes of my day and sharing quick tips on how to make breakfast using limited resources, besides Q&A sessions as the beauty of food is that the same ingredients can take so much shape and form.

Cook with Ranveer Brar: I will also exchange ideas and stories to collaborate with other chefs from the safety of our respective homes, starting with chef Ranveer Brar this Sunday. We'll both be making breakfast. I'll go for a simple, healthy option such as a sooji-based dish that's not upma. Maybe combine sooji and eggs to make a crêpe.

READ: I've been wanting to read Haruki Murakami's What I Talk About When I Talk About Running. So this is the perfect time to deep-dive into it.

