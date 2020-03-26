Mera Wala Weekend: What the famous are up to Guruvar to Ravivar

Born and brought up on a healthy dose of music and Bollywood, musician Tulsi Kapoor, of the Kapoor khandaan, would always look to celebrate her birthday with a performance. Last year, her gig at Verandah in Bandra was quite the hit, and though she had scheduled a similar one this year, it's been cancelled due to the lockdown. However, she is keeping the tradition alive through a 40-minute performance on Instagram live on March 28, the eve of her birthday.

BIRTHDAY GIG: "I love celebrating my birthday and I like being with people close to me; sharing music and meeting new people through it. However, I've never done Insta live before. I'll be playing some originals and covers," she says.

PLAYLIST: One of her originals, Strawberry pie, is a cheeky upbeat number she wrote for an assignment when she was hungry. Another original she plans to play is Borrowed shoes, which is a song about what happens when you've gotten out of a relationship.

FAMILY TIME: As she lives with her grandmother, she will be celebrating the day with her and her new puppy.

Log on to littlemissbiggins on Instagram

