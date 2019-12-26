Mera Wala Weekend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On a shopping spree

Lavani dancer Shakuntalabai Nagarkar who is in town for a performance this week, is a home bird at most times, and a fashionista at others. She let’s us in on her Mumbai plans this weekend.

Eat: I like all kinds of Maharashtran food and prefer cooking at home. Weekend specials are non-vegetarian items and specialties like biryani and jowar roti. I do eat out when I travel but can’t be too specific about what I eat.

Play: During this trip, I spend a day in the city unlike my usual trips from Pune when I leave on the same day. I will likely be shopping for warm clothes for our upcoming performance in Germany. I hear it is cold there and I am not prepared. My usual haunts are Dadar and Bandra, but this time I may be headed to Goregaon or to one of the malls in the vicinity.

Watch: I watch performances often, especially Lavani to know what the younger lot is doing and experimenting with. I also watch a lot of Marathi serials on TV and the occasional film, a few times each year. This weekend, a performance or film looks difficult.

