Mera Wala Weekend

Stand-up comedy is big business in India these days, and Papa CJ is one of the people who can be credited for it. Here, the first-generation comedian opens up about how he will unwind over the weekend.

Eat: Given my hectic travel schedule, my default choice of food is normally what is cooked at home in my own kitchen. That said, I love going to Woodside Inn and Cafe Mondegar. The old world charm and continental menus both attract me to them.

Read: I love watching different types of performing arts, however, this weekend I’d like to recommend that readers cuddle up in bed with my autobiography, Naked. They are welcome to read the reviews online before doing so if they feel my book suggestion is too biased, which it is!

Watch: I have been watching Billions, Fleabag and Crashing. I would recommend Fleabag and Crashing because they are both very funny and the lead, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, does a brilliant job. I also really enjoyed The Kominsky Method.

Walk: I love walking along Marine Drive and Carter Road in the evenings. Somehow, the vibe in both places encapsulates the spirit of Mumbai for me.

