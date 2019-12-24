Merawala Christmas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

What’s the joke?

Festivals are all about being together with your loved ones and there’s more than one way to do it. This Christmas, drop by at a bar in Mira Road with your friends for Joke of the Day, a stand-up comedy show featuring four artistes — Sagar Punjabi, Karan Chauhan, Bunty Biswas and Antariksh Takkar. The hour-long set will be hosted by Biswas, who is known for his self deprecating humour, and Chauhan, an illusionist who has appeared on a popular television

show previously.

On December 25, 7 pm onwards

At Some Place Nice, near Asmita Garden, Poonam Sagar Complex, Mira Road.

Call 50645693

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

In a galaxy far, far away

Keen on teaching your kid more about science than Santa? Accompany them to a planetarium that is hosting a special showcase of the sky for kids on Christmas day. Explore a galaxy in 3D stereoscopic effect. Open all day, each session at this planetarium is 30 minutes long and they will be showing the night sky on X’mas.

On December 25, 12 pm to 7 pm

At Dome Planetarium, Hubtown Gardenia, Hubtown IVY Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Thane West.

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 110

Good vibes only

Give your December festivities a cool spin; hop onto a vehicle and head to this musical camp. In it’s fourth edition, BandCamp is an event that brings camping and live music together at a site located off Gorai beach. Expect bonfires, long walks and good food along with live performances. Hammocks, books, and games have also been arranged, just in case you want to extend your stay, kick back and relax through the season instead of partying. Special offers are available online and the cost includes one tent for two people with bedding and meals. Enjoy the barbecue at night and pair it with drinks from their in-house bar. During the day, if you wish, you can go for a swim or boat ride, too.

On Today, 4 pm

At BandCamp, White Collar Hippie Camping Ground, Dongri, Uttan, Mira-Bhayandar.

Call 9820644720

Cost Rs 3,000

Mirror mirror

Unleash the inner artist in you at this mirror work embroidery workshop hosted by a well-known city studio. The four-hour-long session hopes to acquaint participants with the indigenous handiwork form from Gujarat through a hands-on learning experience. At the session, you will get to learn about the embroidery and stitches, four different styles of mirror work and different techniques of stitching the mirrors onto a piece of fabric. The cost includes all materials, including three samples of fabric. Take home the piece you create.

On December 25, 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm

At Iteeha Studio, Shop No. 2, RR House, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 75061 22332

Cost Rs 2,400

A Christmas getaway

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and sign up for this one-day camp to celebrate the special day in a peaceful-yet-fun manner. The event will take place at FAR OUT! Camp, an eco-friendly outdoor camping site, right here in the city. The scenic campsite spread over six acres has tents facing a pond, a natural amphitheatre, outdoor cinema experience, a tree-house library, hammocks and a barbecue, too!

On Today and tomorrow, 4 pm onwards

At Roaring Farms, Pathare Wadi, opposite Bageecha Swagath Restaurant, Malad West.

Call 9820051509 LOG ON TO eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 2,500 (for adults); Rs 1,000 (for kids)

