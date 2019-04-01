Merchant Navy officer depressed about not getting married, commits suicide

national

A 28-year old Merchant Navy officer committed suicide on Sunday evening. The man, who hailed from Telangana's Hyderabad, hung himself in a hotel in Dehradun.

The superintendent of police, Shweta Chaubey said that the management of the hotel where he was staying, informed the Kotwali police.

Chaubey told Hindustan Times, "The management rushed to the spot immediately where they found him hanging from the ceiling fan of his hotel room."

The police also recovered his passport and mobile phone from the spot.

Chaubey added, "After reading the suicide note, it was revealed that he was suffering from depression as he was not able to get married. He had also mentioned a phone number of one his acquaintances whom he wanted to be informed about his suicide."

In the suicide note, he wrote that he did not want his mother to be informed that he committed suicide but to be told that he died in an accident.

Chaubey said that the deceased's family has been informed about the incident and the investigation is currently underway.

