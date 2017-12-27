Mercury drops to 7.9 deg Celsius in Lucknow

The weather in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday continued to remain dry with state capital Lucknow recording a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius

The weather in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday continued to remain dry with state capital Lucknow recording a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, officials said. The weather was likely to remain dry in UP, the meteorological department said and warned that dense to very dense fog was expected at isolated places over the state.



Representational picture



The maximum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, amid shallow fog in the city. Bahraich and Muzaffarnagar, in western part of the state, both recorded a low of 5.4 degree Celsius each, the weather officials said.



Sultanpur, in UP east, witnessed a low of 6 degree Celsius, while Lakhimpur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius, the MeT official said.

