Mercury rises in Europe again

international

Europe witnesses a massive rise in temperature

Animal keeper Claudia Beck puts sun cream on South American tapir ÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â˜BambouÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™ at the Serengeti-Park animal park in Germany. Pic /AFP

Berlin: Large parts of western and central Europe sweated under blazing temperatures Wednesday, with authorities in one German region imposing temporary speed limits on some stretches of the autobahn as a precaution against heat damage.

Authorities have warned that temperatures could top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in parts of the continent over the coming days as a plume of dry, hot air moves north from Africa.

The transport ministry in Germany's eastern Saxony-Anhalt state said it has imposed speed limits of 100 kph or 120 kph (62 mph or 75 mph) on several short stretches of highway until further notice. Those stretches usually have no speed limit.

Around France, some schools have been closed because of the high temperatures, which are expected to go up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in the Paris area later this week and bake much of the country, from the Pyrenees in the southwest to the German border in the northeast. Three swimmers have died in France.

Such temperatures are rare in France, where most homes and many buildings do not have air conditioning. French charities and local officials are providing extra help for the elderly, the homeless and the sick this week, remembering that some 15,000 people, many of them elderly, died in France during a 2003 heat wave. About half of Spain's provinces are on alert for high temperatures expected to rise. The northeastern city of Zaragoza was forecast to be the hottest on Wednesday at 39 C, building to 44 C on Saturday, according to government weather agency AEMET.

