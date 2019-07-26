Mercury soars up high in Paris and London

international

The heat records are being broken across Europe

People cool off at the Trocadero Fountains next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Pic /AFP

Paris: Hot, hotter, hottest! Paris, London and places across Europe are sweltering under all-time high temperatures or near-record heat Thursday as the second heat wave this summer bakes the continent. Climate scientists warn this could become the new normal in many parts of the world. But temperate Europe where air conditioning is rare isn’t equipped for the temperatures this week.

Authorities and volunteers fanned out to help the elderly, sick and homeless hit hardest. French authorities urged travellers to stay home. Heat records are being broken across Europe. On Thursday the Paris area hit 40.6 C (105.1 F,) beating the record of 40.4 C (104.8 F) in 1947. London expects to see 39 C (102 F). And Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland could exceed 40 C (104 F).

40.6°c

The temperature in Paris

