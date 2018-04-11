Mercury to rise in Delhi from Thursday

The mercury may rise to 38 degrees over the next two to three days and respite is likely only after April 16-17.

Representational Picture

Despite the slight rain on Wednesday, weather analysts believe that the mercury is set to rise in Delhi. The city, on Wednesday saw a over two degree drop in the mercury, with the maximum temperature recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The minimum temperature, however, increased by two degrees, at 23.6 degrees -- three notches above the season's average. Thursday may see a cloudy sky and thunder towards morning. However, the weather is likely to clear up towards afternoon, according to analysts.

"There was a trace of rain in Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge area, which was too low to be measured," an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS. The mercury may rise to 38 degrees over the next two to three days and respite is likely only after April 16-17.

"Delhi will see above normal temperature. The respite from April 9-11 was for a short period. There was a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh which has started to clear," Mahesh Palawat, Director of private weather forecast agency Skymet, told IANS.

"There are no chances of rain from Thursday. Temperature will rise over the week," he added. According to IMD, the mercury in Delhi may rise to 40 degrees Celsius by Monday, April 16. The humidity on Wednesday oscillated between 54 and 66 per cent.

Due to trace of rains and moderate winds, Delhi saw improvement in its overall air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday placed at 141 ranking 'moderate', as compared to 230 or 'poor' on Tuesday.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates