Mere Angne Mein: What to expect from Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz's song?

Amitabh Bachchan's seamless performance in the iconic song, Mere Angne Mein, where the actor channelled his inner comic, is still remembered even today. And now, nearly four decades later, Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez are coming together for a newer version. The song was all set to be out on March 8 but now will be out today on March 9.

We have seen a lot of behind-the-scenes fun and Jacqueline also shared a sneaky peak into the song. She and Asim could be seen having a lot of fun and it seems the song will really be worth the price of your money.

Remember this post by the actress?:

View this post on Instagram Sneaky Peak @asimriaz77.official #mereangnemein @tseries.official A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMar 3, 2020 at 12:55am PST

Well, now, given the song is only a few hours away from coming out, we expect a lot. Firstly, Bhushan Kumar, Neha Kakkar, and Tanishk Bagchi have collaborated on a lot of remakes. But this song, as stated above, is iconic and unforgettable. We expect the essence of the original to be retained even though we'll get to see a rehashed version.

Secondly, Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolutely gorgeous actress and knows how to scintillate with her smoldering and scorching persona. She has done that many times with films like Race 2, Murder 2, and even Roy. We expect some sizzling dance moves from the actress and this poster, which shows the original release date of the song, shows a backless pose of the actress that only signifies how sensual the recreated version is going to be. It seems the makers are shifting from lunacy to lusciousness. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMar 7, 2020 at 12:02am PST

Most crucially, no song can be complete without the crackling chemistry of the leads. Asim and Jacqueline should be able to set the house on fire. Their behind-the-scenes fun and frolic should be able to reflect in the song and both of their fans should say- Wow! In most of the recreated versions, the wow factor is always missing, hopefully, this isn't one of them.

The video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, and if you have seen their films Lucky: No Time For Love and Sanam Teri Kasam, you would know they have an understanding of grandeur and emotions, both! Can we expect that from this version? Let's see! But Asim's fans won't be disappointed for sure!

