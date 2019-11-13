Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star Varun Badola: To bring out eccentricity, I took inspiration from my life's experience

A lot of times we see television actors go an extra mile to portray their character perfectly. They often pick nuances from relatable stories and find inspiration from real life people. One such renowned versatile actor Varun Badola, who is known for his brand of performance, will soon be seen as a father of a 24 year old daughter in Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The show is based on an urban lifestyle and boasts of a fresh concept revolving around the inter-dependency of the father-daughter duo. Varun, who is himself a father, found it rather amusing to play the part of Ambar.

Says Varun, "Over the period of time I have come across a lot of interesting father-daughter relationships which helped me bring out eccentricities in Amber's character. With my own experience of being a father, I know the importance of a child in parent's lives. In a brief narration of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, I could instantly recollect my encounters of fathers all over and I molded that to build Amber's character. When I was embracing fatherhood, I was given a whole lot of advice, dos and donts and tips and tricks on how to discipline a child. But in the end, I found my way around. Every father has his own unique way with his child and Ambar is no different. A difficult man who has a friend and a confidante in his daughter, Amber is not an easy person to deal with. The characterization and the narrative is unconventional and I am sure the audience will enjoy this show.

While it is Anjali Tatrari's television debut she has also left no stone unturned to nail her performance. Being a fashionista and a blogger herself, she will be seen styling her own looks for the show. It will be exciting to watch Varun and Anjali light up the television screen with their beautiful relationship.

