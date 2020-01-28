Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari have some blind date ideas for older couples

Actors Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari of Sony Entertainment Television's show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, are giving major life couple goals to real-life couples! While on one hand, they give each other the cold vibe in the house, on the other hand, the audience is adoring them for their cute chatting on the dating app. While they don't know that they are chatting with each other on the dating app, their cute chemistry is admirable. Playing the khadoos Amber Sharma and head-strong Guneet Sikka, who are all set for their big date, Varun and Shweta give unique blind date ideas for older couples.

Varun, who essays the character of Amber Sharma, states –

1. Cooking Class – As a food enthusiast, my no. 1 date idea will be a cooking class or a baking class. A great way to bond, couples can know a lot about each other like their interests, likes and dislike over cooking classes. Like a blind date idea, it's a perfect win-win situation, either you end up having a lot of fun cooking with your date, or you go home with a box full of delicious food.

2. Feed the ducks - A simple but surprisingly cute date idea, a first date spent feeding the ducks is a great way to bond with your date and keep your costs low. Simply grab a can of sweetcorn or some bird seeds (remember, bread is bad for ducks) and spend an afternoon meeting the residents of the pond in a park.

3. Karaoke night – If you have perfect pitch, karaoke is probably already at the top of your to-do list, but if we're honest, it's more fun if you can't carry a note! What better way to bond on a first date than over your terrible Kishore Kumar impression? I and Rajeshwari ended up singing our hearts out on our first date!

Shweta Tiwari, who essays the character of Guneet Sikka in the show, says –

4. Candle-light dinner – As a woman, nothing is more romantic things than your date sweeping you off your feet with some beautiful flowers and a romantic candlelight dinner (better if he cooks himself) Every girl likes to have a good meal with a great conversation with a nice man. A classic yet romantic date idea!

5. Attend a comedy night together – A shared sense of humour is one of the most important factors in romantic compatibility so what better way to exercise your funny bone than watching a live comedy show? You'll soon find out whether you'll be laughing your way to true love.

6. Take a sunset stroll – As an adult, one of the most romantic things is to watch the sunset together! Gone are the days of partying and painting the town red, doing more peaceful things like take a watch along the beach and watch the beautiful sunset is a top-notch way of making your date swoon!

