Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: When Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari, and Anjali Tatrari cooked food on the sets

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

When there are two veterans involved, Anjali has got to be the pampered one! Shweta Tiwari who is a proud mother of two has passed on her cooking skills to her daughter, Palak, in real life. But when it comes to her co-star Anjali Tatrari, she treats her no less than a daughter, whereas Anjali already considers Varun as a father figure. The two pamper her so much that they recently cooked for her on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

What happens in the madcap Sharma house during breaks is a capture worthy moment. On a light shoot day where the three musketeers (Varun, Shweta, and Anjali) were shooting together after a long haul, the three were bonding on the sets like a real family. After lunch when Anjali’s sweet tooth was craving some dessert, Shweta and Varun started whipping up some amazing Sooji ka Seera with the ingredients they could find in the kitchen. The three were celebrating the joy of shooting together after a long time and had a ball making the Seera.

Being an excellent cook herself, Shweta said, "I always try to make something different for my children and even on the sets of my previous shows, I used to make egg parathas for the whole cast and crew and they used to relish on the hot meal! So when Anjali said she’s craving something sweet, I and Varun instantly got to work while on break and made some amazing Sooji ka Seera which she loved. Varun is not a cook, but it was sweet to watch how he was making the effort to learn for his reel daughter."

Not just this, the on-screen father-daughter duo is also known to bond on things like old Kishore Kumar songs, chess, food, and travel! On the other hand, Shweta encourages Anjali to read Novels as a habit as they both love reading.

Watch Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Monday to Friday, 10 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates