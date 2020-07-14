Mere desh ki dharti! Salman Khan takes up farming at his Panvel house

Now, Salman Khan has taken to farming. The superstar is making productive use of the time he is spending at his Panvel farmhouse. He shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Daane daane pe likha hai khaanewaala ka naam. Jai jawan, jai kisan." From the looks of it, the superstar is gung-ho about being in the paddy field. From sowing, reaping, stacking, threshing and cleaning, Sallu knows it all.

Salman Khan is not the only celebrity who has decided to live the farm life. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who belongs to the family of the farmers, is also at his hometown, farming and growing crops for the country. Many other actors like Juhi Chawla, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, decided to open up a kitchen garden and grow some essential veggies in their balcony. Isn't that thoughtful?

This isn't the first time Salman Khan has taken up the farm life. The actor shifted to his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown started. He has been with his near and dear ones since quite some time now. While Jacqueline Fernandez, who was also a part of Salman's farm crew, returned to the bay, Niketan Madhok, Waluscha D'Souza, Iula Vantur, and others are still at the Arpita Farms. Earlier, Salman shared a video just after Nisarga cyclone, where he has been seen cleaning the after-effects of the heavy rains.

View this post on Instagram #SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay Music Credits: Mark Mothersbaugh A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onJun 5, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

That's not it, Salman Khan has also been working out a lot and prepping up for his upcoming projects while being at home. It seems like the actor can't keep calm at all! In other news, the superstar who has been holed up at his Panvel farmhouse, Arpita Farms, is apparently in talks with a leading television channel to develop his stay as a series.

What was supposed to be a work trip with director Abhiraj Minawala and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma turned into a mini-lockdown at the Panvel estate. In fact, Salman Khan was back in Mumbai for a few days to visit papa Salim Khan returned to the Panvel farmhouse.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Bigg Boss, a reality show which is hosted by Salman Khan, has been delayed due to the current situation of the world. In an interview with mid-day, a source revealed, "While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October. The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house."

The source further added, "The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised. The set will be constructed at Film City, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. Only on Saturdays, will he be at his chalet."

