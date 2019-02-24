Mere Pyare Prime Minister makers releases it's title track

bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next film Mere Pyare Prime Minister has just dropped its title track. Sung by Arijit Singh, the track has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and penned by Gulzar.

The makers took to their social media handle and shared the song, "No plea has ever sounded so sweet! #MerePyarePrimeMinister title track out now!"

Shankar Mahadevan too tweeted, "A sweet plea. Our title track from #MerePyarePrimeMinister is here to make you a part of this delightfully charming adventure!!"

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's next Mere Pyare Prime Minister is an inspirational story of an eight-year-old boy who writes a letter to the prime minister of the nation regarding the problems surrounding the topic of open defecation in the area he resides. The trailer of the movie has struck chords with the audience owing to its hard-hitting storyline.

Speaking about the song, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, "The key to the story is the young Kannu writes a letter to the PM of India and he starts the letter by saying Mere Pyare Prime Minister â¿¿ Mein Gandhi Nagar ka Kanhiya, you can address me as Kannu. We extended this key thought of the script and made it the title song of our movie.".

He further added, "I sat down and discussed the script with Gulzaar sahib who ha beautifully penned down this song and got the essence correctly which indeed becomes the soul of the film. Shankar Ehsaan Loy has done a beautiful composition of the song and justice to the lyrics of Gulzaar Ji. It's a heartfelt song which will connect with the masses and nobody could have done it better than Arijit Singh himself".Â

Mere Pyare Prime Minister starring national award-winning actress Anjali Patil will release on March 15.

