Mere Pyare Prime Minister's release date out

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on March 15, 2019

The film that deals with the social issue of open defecation represented not just India but Asia at the Rome Film Festival. The Official Selection of the Rome Film Fest presented three productions from three different continents. From Asia, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister was screened in Sala Petrassi. The movie is all set to release on March 15, 2019.

The film garnered an exceptional response with a standing ovation as well as 4-star reviews at the event. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra attended the screening along with his wife Bharathi Mehra who is also the producer of the film. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has always explored stories that are rooted in nature dealing with issues catering to the nation. With the upcoming film, the director focuses on the open defecation issue and sanitation problems in the country.

The film is shot at real locations which were finalized after the recce of 1 month of Mumbai and highlights the mother-son relation who's will is to achieve the impossible. Mere Pyare Prime Minister stars the national award-winning actress Anjali Patil who is playing the role of the mother. The music of the film is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

