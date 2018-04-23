Mere Sai: Rajiv Mishra enters the show

Rajiv Mishra will be seen portraying a godman named Dilawar Ali on Mere Sai



Rajiv Mishra. Pic/YouTube

Actor Rajiv Mishra is set to play a godman in Mere Sai. He will be seen portraying the role of Dilawar Ali, a godman who enters Shirdi with three disciples. "I thought a lot before agreeing to do this role as I feel an actor needs to inherently feel that he can do justice to the part. It's a daunting task for me to be able to perform in front of an actor who is enacting the role of Sai (Abeer Soofi)," Rajiv said in a statement.

"I have worked on many shows earlier, but this is the first time I am associated with a unique show like 'Mere Sai'. In Mere Sai, my character has a distinct look. He is completely wrapped in a white outfit from head to toe, and he doesn't like anyone touching his feet," he added. Mere Sai is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

