Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi: Actress Chahat Pandey injured during shoot

Updated: Feb 11, 2020, 19:52 IST | IANS | Mumbai

While shooting for her television serial, Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi, actress Chahat Pandey injured herself as she was walking barefoot!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Chahat Pandey
Actress Chahat Pandey, who is currently seen in the TV show Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi, was recently injured during the shoot of one of the episodes.

For the shoot, artistes were supposed to be barefoot and there was a sequence where few pieces of glass were lying on the floor. Unknowingly, Chahat walked on them and hurt herself in the right foot. She was immediately given first-aid by the makers and even taken to the nearest hospital.

"It was for the first time that I was shooting barefoot for my character. It took me a couple of days to get used to it. During the break, when I went to feed the dogs onset, there was a piece of glass that pierced through my skin and I got hurt. With immediate treatment, I was able to get back to the set and complete the shot on the same day," she said.

Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi airs on Sony TV.

