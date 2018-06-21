Mere Sai's title track singer auditions for Indian Idol

While Jaydeep is thrilled to be a part of the show, Abeer who plays the lead role of Sai Baba is delighted for Jaydeep

Jaydeep Vaidya

Om Sai Om…. A song which the fans and viewers of Sony entertainment Television's Mere Sai have been listening to for almost a year. The talented singer from Pune, Jaydeep Vaidya has lent his voice for this divine track. The melodies of this song often give goose bumps to some or leaves the audiences teary eyed. After creating magic on Mere Sai, this talent will soon be seen on the prestigious stage of Indian idol. The talented singer who has been part of the industry was waiting for the right platform and being an impartial platform, the singer had to undergo all the stringent processes involved for the audition process and patiently waited for his turn to perform before the esteemed panel of judges.



When contacted Jaydeep Vaidya said, "I have been a part of the Indian music industry from the past 15 years now and have sung numerous songs. I have received a lot of appreciation from people all over for singing the title track of Mere Sai. It was a wonderful experience and a rare honor to get such an opportunity. In regard to my participation for Indian Idol, this is one of the biggest platforms in the country to showcase one's singing talent. I am extremely happy that I got to showcase my talent in front of such singing sensations of the country. I hope by Sai Baba's grace I get selected and become one of the finalists on the show."



While Jaydeep is thrilled to be a part of the show, Abeer who plays the lead role of Sai Baba is delighted for Jaydeep. He says, "I often get a lot of calls and messages from fans that the title track of the show is mesmerizing and soulful. I am really happy that people are noticing the power of Jaydeep's voice. We are sure that he will do wonders in life and him being a part of Indian Idol is a blessing from Sai Baba himself."

