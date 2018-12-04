Meryl Streep says Donald Trump's kids are 'in jeopardy'

hollywood

According to Fox News, Streep also discussed a variety of other ongoing issues, including early career, working-class wages, and wage equality

Meryl Streep

At a fundraiser hosted by American comedian Stephen Colbert on Sunday, Hollywood actor Meryl Streep said people should be afraid because the United States President Donald Trump's children are in jeopardy, adding that he might not do anything to save them.

The Academy Award-winner joined the 'Late Show' host at the Montclair Film Festival's fundraiser in New Jersey. Being her politically vocal self, Streep said she empathises with Trump, now that his children are under public scrutiny.

'I'm scared by (Trump), By his possibility. I empathize with him. I can't imagine what his 3 a.m. is like. There is a gathering storm. Everybody feels it. He feels it. His children are in jeopardy and I feel that. I think, what if my children were jeopardy? I would do anything. Anything! To get them out of trouble. So we should be afraid,' she said.

She might have said this in reference to the fact that many of Trump's kids have been put in the crosshairs of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

According to Fox News, Streep also discussed a variety of other ongoing issues, including early career, working-class wages, and wage equality.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever