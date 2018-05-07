Met Department issues 48-hour dust and thunder storm warning

In parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh a mild thunderstorm warning has been issued, and in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh a dust storm has been issued

A woman walks past a broken electricity pole caused by heavy storm winds in Kheragarh on the outskirts of Agra on May 4, 2018. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 48 hours in New Delhi and its neighbouring states.

"Till tomorrow there's a possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi," said IMD official, Devendra Pradhan while talking to ANI.

Pradhan also said that in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh a mild thunderstorm warning has been issued, and in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh a dust storm has been issued.

"These thunderstorms and dust storms will be moderate, and the wind speed for these days will be in the range of 50 to 60 Km per hour," added Pradhan.

He further said that the decision by the Haryana Education Minister to close down schools in Panchkula is clearly taken by keeping public safety in mind.

"The decision to close down schools is clearly taken by keeping public safety in mind. Moreover, the decision is not in vain as the western disturbance is here to stay till May 9," added Pradhan.

Till date, as many as 124 people lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week with the highest casualties in UP, where about 73 persons were killed.

In Rajasthan, 35 persons were killed, while 209 were left injured.

