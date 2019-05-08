MET Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone shares archives from the after-party

bollywood

Deepika Padukone's looks from the MET Gala 2019 event has been appreciated from all corners

Deepika Padukone shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Deepika Padukone channeled her inner Barbie as she seemed to walk straight out of a fairy tale at Met Gala, 2019. After the appearance at MET Gala, Deepika Padukone shared her after-party look from her archives, which broke the internet as she posted the picture on her official social media handle.

The Padmaavat actress wore a body-hugging neon green gown with a black printed pullover with neon high heels. Deepika opted for blue-coloured earrings, which stood out from her overall look.

After sharing a range of pictures of her Barbie Doll MET Gala look, the actress shared snaps of her after-party look on her social media handle captioning the pictures as, "from the archives... wearing vintage @zacposen [sic]"

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone sure knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise.

Appreciation is pouring in from all corners for Deepika's look. On the pink carpet of MET Gala 2019, Deepika had worn Zac Posen custom gown of pink lurex Jacquard, embellished with three-dimensional printed pieces meant to resemble embroidery for MET Gala today, carrying a much like Audrey hairdo with a headband to complete the theme-based look where she looks every bit gorgeous.

On the professional front, the actress is shooting for Chhapaak - a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which also marks her first production venture with this. She will be seen essaying the role of the acid attack victim and pictures of the same from their New Delhi schedule already made their way to social media.

