MeToo: A second woman accuses BCCI CEO Rahul Johri of sexual harassment

cricket

Former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, who has guided the woman to write to the CoA, has also offered to testify in her support, even as Board drags its feet in the first case against Rahul Johri

Rahul Johri and Shishir Hattangadi

Rahul Johri, the Indian cricket board's chief executive officer could have more trouble on his plate through the emergence of another case of sexual harassment. Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Shishir Hattangadi has revealed that he played advisor to a lady friend of his, who informed him yesterday morning that she was sexually harassed by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri during his BCCI tenure.

Johri is on leave since an anonymous person accused him on October 12 via Twitter, of sexually harassing her during his previous job. "I received a call from my friend this morning and advised her to write to the Committee of Administrators. I presume she has emailed the CoA," Hattangadi told mid-day yesterday after tweeting this message, "If the @BCCI want information about @RJohri on #metoo I am happy to assist them. I am putting my hand up as a former Captain!"

Hattangadi said that his friend is not employed with the BCCI. When asked whether he was willing to meet the three-member independent committee that will probe the allegations, Hattangadi, 57, remarked: "It's like asking a player whether he would be willing to play for India. I'm ready, pick me."

Hattangadi refused to go into details of the alleged harassment. "Look, she is a friend of mine and I must protect her. I reckon she must have mentioned details [in the letter to CoA], but I don't have a copy of that letter.

"I was approached for help and I gave it. I advised her to write to the CoA which I believe has been done," he said. Former India women's captain Diana Edulji, who is part of the CoA alongwith Vinod Rai, was unavailable to confirm receipt of the email.

Johri did not respond to a call and text message from this writer. "This is not about my two minutes of fame, it's about much more," Hattangadi stressed in conclusion.

Also Read: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Supreme Court Asks Explanation

Catch up on all the latest news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates