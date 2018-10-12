MeToo: Everyone must treat women with respect and dignity, says Rahul Gandhi

national

Gandhi said that it's about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday came out in support of the #MeToo movement, saying it is time for the truth to be told "loud and clear in order to bring about change". He did not comment on the charges of sexual harassment against Union minister M J Akbar.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the last fortnight with scores of women speaking out on sexual harassment at the workplace and support pouring in from various quarters. It's about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I'm glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change, he tweeted, using the hashtag MeToo.



He did not say anything on Akbar, who has been accused by several former women colleagues of sexual harassment when he served as editor at various media organisations. Demands have escalated for action against the minister of state for external affairs.



Gandhi on Thursday said the that MeToo movement is a very "big issue" and he will give his detailed view on it at a press conference.

