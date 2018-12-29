MeToo: Hearing on Alok Nath's anticipatory bail plea deferred

national

The Dindoshi Sessions Court postponed the decision as the dictation of the order was not completed

Alok Nath

A Mumbai court on Friday deferred the order on the anticipatory bail application filed by actor Alok Nath in the Vinta Nanda rape case for December 31. The Dindoshi Sessions Court postponed the decision as the dictation of the order was not completed.

The actor had filed the plea for bail application in the Mumbai court on December 14. On November 21, a rape case was registered against Nath by the Mumbai Police, based on a complaint filed by the writer-producer, who accused him of raping her 19 years ago. The FIR was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Amidst the #MeToo movement, Nanda had narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post in October. She was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.

