MeToo: It's business as usual for Anu Malik

After being called out for alleged sexual harassment in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Anu Malik is back in the studios. He has composed a track, Alvida Phir Kyun Kaha, for ALTBalaji's romantic web drama, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, which stars telly hotties Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Papon, who had courted controversy for forcibly kissing a minor girl on Voice India Kids last year, has lent his voice to the number along with Anu's daughter, Anmol Malik. The track is about separation and heartbreak.



Anu Malik had stepped down as the judge of the singing reality show, Indian Idol, after he was accused of sexual harassment. Now, however, the music composer will be back on TV. As per a news report, Anu Malik will return to TV as a guest in the music reality show Superstar Singer. A source says, "He will make an appearance along with lyricist Sameer in an episode dedicated to the songs composed and written by them." Earlier, rumours making the round that the makers of Indian Idol had approached Malik to be a judge on season 11 of the show.

Anu Malik was accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit of sexual harassment. Shweta Pandit recalled when she was 15 and had met Malik at a studio in Andheri, where he had demanded a kiss in return for a song with Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan. The makers of the reality show, after reading Pandit's tweet, had decided to let Malik go.

Papon, on the other hand, had stepped down as the judge of the singing reality show, The Voice India Kids, after being accused of "inappropriately kissing" a minor. A video of Papon planting a kiss on the lips of a minor girl contestant on the show had gone viral on the internet."Since I am in no mental state to fulfil most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over," Papon had tweeted.

