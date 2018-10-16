MeToo: Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut says she has been vocal about the movement from day one. But more people from the industry need to come out and talk about it

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut wonders why Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi are not vocal about the #MeToo movement. Kangy says KJo can tweet about the gym and airport looks of the stars, but not about the sexual harassment in the industry?

Azmi has an opinion on everything, so why is she keeping mum now? Kangana says she has been vocal about the movement from day one. But more people from the industry need to come out and talk about it. She can't be the only one doing the talking daily!



Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi

Tanushree Dutta had recently levelled sexual harassment charges against veteran star Nana Patekar, with the incident being billed as the starting point of the Indian #MeToo movement, which originated in Hollywood in the U.S. Subsequently, a host of celebrities, including Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Rajat Kapoor and Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu, besides serving and former journalists like Union Minister M J Akbar have been charged with sexual harassment by a number of women.

