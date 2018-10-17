MeToo: Kriti Sanon faces backlash for supporting Sajid Khan

bollywood

The actor now finds herself facing heat for the post. Trolls have been telling her not to share "such fake feminist posts, when you don't have the guts to call out the perpetrators you work with (sic)." Ouch!

Kriti Sanon is part of Housefull 4, which was earlier directed by Sajid Khan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. She is also pally with casting director Mukesh Chhabra who has had anonymous aspiring actors relate how he allegedly sexually harassed them. So Kriti's post that she has a problem with anonymous #MeToo revelations has not gone down well with netizens.

She wrote, "What happens when a #MeToo story of an 'anonymous' girl comes out against someone? Do we simply believe it without even knowing who the girl is or if she even exists? Is it fair to consider the accused 'guilty' when the story does not come with the victim's name? (sic)" The actor now finds herself facing heat for the post. Trolls have been telling her not to share "such fake feminist posts, when you don't have the guts to call out the perpetrators you work with (sic)." Ouch!

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident that happened in 2008. Since then, a number of women have come forward with complaints against names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan.

