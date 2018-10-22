MeToo: Lekha Washington drops a bombshell

regional-cinema

Simbu fans assumed that Lekha Washington was accusing Simbu of sexual misconduct, they went berserk on social media

Lekha Washington

Yesterday, actor-artist Lekha Washington incurrred the wrath of fans of leading Tamil star, Simbu aka STR. She posted a cryptic tweet which read, "Kettavan... #metoo (sic)." Simbu and Lekha had teamed up for the 2008 film, which was shelved. So fans assumed that Lekha was accusing Simbu of sexual misconduct. From calling her a misfit in films to body shaming her, fans of STR went berserk on social media.

Earlier, Lekha had tweeted, "Spent the day agonising about whether to talk about some of the stuff that's happened (sic)." She later wrote, "After three rounds of audition for lead for Peter Gaya Kaam Se, a UTV film and being selected by the director and other producers, Vikas Bahl kept stalling on deciding: "I'm finding it so hard to decide between you and XYX (cue hand on waist)." Irony is, he makes feminist films (sic)." Lekha was slated to feature in Rajkumar Santoshi's Power, which never saw the light of the day.

Spent the day today agonising about whether to talk about some of the stuff thats happened #MeTooIndia — lekha washington (@washingtonlekha) October 10, 2018

And the truth is that he was one of the least offensive in an industry chock-o-block with misogyny, entitlement and harassment. This is why I stopped working there. — lekha washington (@washingtonlekha) October 7, 2018

After 3 rounds of audition for lead for Peter gaya kaam se, a utv film, & being selected by the director & other producers, Vikas Bhel kept stalling on deciding: “Im finding it so hard to decide between you and Xyz..(cue hand on waist)”. Irony is, he makes feminist films. #metoo — lekha washington (@washingtonlekha) October 7, 2018

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident that happened in 2008. Since then, a number of women have come forward with complaints against names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan.

