MeToo: Luv Ranjan: Never sexted, flirted, molested, harassed a woman

bollywood

Luv Ranjan renders unconditional apology after survivor's account of alleged misconduct

Luv Ranjan

"This has probably been the longest day of my life. Since the time I have read the allegations, I have been wanting to react to them. I have been wanting to shout out loud that everyone has gone mad, I have been wanting to scream that I am not this man, I have been wanting to clear my name. Friends and family have shown great support, support that has made me indebted to them for life.

I am very aware of the fact I am the man who made Pyaar Ka Punchnama and it becomes very easy for someone who doesn't know me personally to believe that I am guilty. Am I guilty? I have been wanting to scream out loud that I am not. I have never misbehaved with a woman, never touched a woman who isn't in love with me and I with her, I haven't sexted, flirted, molested or harassed a woman. I haven't.

After getting rid of my anger towards the whole thing, I have come to realize a few things. It doesn't matter that I believe I haven't done anything wrong, what matters is that someone has felt wronged.

I have made a lot of effort in life to make women around me feel safe and comfortable which women who have known me or worked with me will vouch for. I have never intended to hurt someone and take utmost care to make sure that I don't and in my heart, I know I haven't. But again what matters is that someone has felt hurt. Can I be so arrogant about myself to ignore that even if unintentionally, someone has got hurt? I can vouch for my intention but I can't decide how someone should feel.

It doesn't matter that I don't accept the narrative, what matters is that someone feels hurt enough to present this narrative. I am not the man that I am being portrayed as. I never was, I never will be. Yet I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent, for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am."

