Search

#MeToo: Luv Ranjan: Never sexted, flirted, molested, harassed a woman

Oct 13, 2018, 07:25 IST | The Hitlist Team

Luv Ranjan renders unconditional apology after survivor's account of alleged misconduct

#MeToo: Luv Ranjan: Never sexted, flirted, molested, harassed a woman
Luv Ranjan

"This has probably been the longest day of my life. Since the time I have read the allegations, I have been wanting to react to them. I have been wanting to shout out loud that everyone has gone mad, I have been wanting to scream that I am not this man, I have been wanting to clear my name. Friends and family have shown great support, support that has made me indebted to them for life.

I am very aware of the fact I am the man who made Pyaar Ka Punchnama and it becomes very easy for someone who doesn't know me personally to believe that I am guilty. Am I guilty? I have been wanting to scream out loud that I am not. I have never misbehaved with a woman, never touched a woman who isn't in love with me and I with her, I haven't sexted, flirted, molested or harassed a woman. I haven't.

After getting rid of my anger towards the whole thing, I have come to realize a few things. It doesn't matter that I believe I haven't done anything wrong, what matters is that someone has felt wronged.

I have made a lot of effort in life to make women around me feel safe and comfortable which women who have known me or worked with me will vouch for. I have never intended to hurt someone and take utmost care to make sure that I don't and in my heart, I know I haven't. But again what matters is that someone has felt hurt. Can I be so arrogant about myself to ignore that even if unintentionally, someone has got hurt? I can vouch for my intention but I can't decide how someone should feel.

It doesn't matter that I don't accept the narrative, what matters is that someone feels hurt enough to present this narrative. I am not the man that I am being portrayed as. I never was, I never will be. Yet I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent, for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am."

Also Read: Sushmita Sen On #MeToo: Society Must Listen To Victims

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

bollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Helicopter Eela or Fryday- Which film will rule at the box office?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK