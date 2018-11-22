MeToo movement: Director Vicky Sidana booked for sexual harassment

crime

The case against director Vicky Sidana has been filed based on the October 18 complaint of actor Kritika Sharma, who has alleged he tried to rape her.

Vicky Sidana has been booked by Versova cops

The long arm of the law has finally caught up with two Bollywood figures accused of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement. On Tuesday, the Versova police registered an FIR against casting director Vicky Sidana, while the Oshiwara police filed an FIR against actor Alok Nath.

The case against Sidana has been filed based on the October 18 complaint of actor Kritika Sharma, who has alleged he tried to rape her. Sources in Versova police station said, "After inquiring the matter for almost a month we have registered an FIR under IPC section 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) 406 (criminal breach of trust). Investigation is on."

Days ago, Sharma had filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court for directions to be given to the Maharashtra Police to file an FIR in the case. Sidana has filed a R4 crore defamation case in HC against her. Sharma told mid-day, "I am happy about the cops having finally booked him, but no investigation has been done so far. Throughout, I have been asked the same question; even the spot verification has not been done in my presence. I hope he will be arrested soon to face the law. He must have been doing this to other women too who could not come out and speak against him."



Alok Nath by Oshiwara

Sharma had alleged Sidana sexually harassed her in 2013, and tried to rape her by pulling her pants down and forcing himself on her. On various occasions, Sidana tried to force the actor to drink and smoke, which Sharma refused to do. Another alleged harasser, Nath, was also finally booked for allegedly raping writer-director Vinta Nanda. Senior officials confirmed the development but remained tight-lipped over his arrest. Nanda's lawyer Dhruti Kapadia said, "After inquiring about the case for almost a month, cops have took her final statement on Tuesday night and booked Alok Nath under section 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC. We demand immediate arrest of Alok Nath."

Nanda issued a statement which said, "The moment I penned the truth on Facebook on 8th October 2018, it felt like I had released myself from the prison of fear. Today, I am glad the FIR has been finally lodged. I trust the Mumbai Police. I know that when things have finally come this far, justice will prevail. I have full faith and confidence in the country's judiciary." Ashok Saraogi, Nath's counsel, said they'll apply for anticipatory bail in sessions court.

