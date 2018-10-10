'MeToo' movement: NCW urges women to lodge written complaints

national

The commission appreciated the bravery shown by the women who have spoken out and continue to come forward to help punish the perpetrators of such incidents

Representational Image

Breaking its silence on sexual harassment cases emerging from the Indian entertainment and media industry under the "MeToo" movement, the NCW on Wednesday appealed to the affected women to lodge written complaints and assured of all possible help.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has noticed that in many such cases, victims do not want to go beyond naming and shaming the alleged offenders and lodge formal complaints. In such cases, the commission urges them to lodge written complaints with authorities concerned, including with the NCW," it said in a statement.

Remaining silent on the number of women who had approached it till date, the panel said that the "prevalent culture of silence has long prevented women from speaking out and reporting such cases".

The commission appreciated the bravery shown by the women who have spoken out and continue to come forward to help punish the perpetrators of such incidents.

"The NCW has continued to make efforts to reach out to all such woman who have come out with details of sexual harassment at workplace and offered all possible help. The commission is committed to facilitate and render all possible help to all women who have come forward and see their cases to a logical conclusion," it added.

The NCW said that it has taken a serious note of sexual harassment cases reported in the media and strongly condemns any act of invasion of private space of women, adding that it is committed to ensure the safety and dignity of women, including at workplaces.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates