MeToo 'silence breakers' person of the year

Time magazine has named the social movement aimed at raising awareness about sexual harassment and assault, epitomized by the #MeToo social media hashtag, as the most influential "person" in 2017, the publication announced on Wednesday
Time magazine has named the social movement aimed at raising awareness about sexual harassment and assault, epitomized by the #MeToo social media hashtag, as the most influential "person" in 2017, the publication announced on Wednesday. "This is the fastest moving social change we've seen in decades and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women – and some men, too - who came forward to tell their own stories," Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal told NBC News, referring to them as "the silence breakers."
The 2017 Time Person of the Year: The Silence Breakers
The recognition comes amid a wave of public allegations of sexual misconduct that have targeted some of the most prominent men in US, leading to multiple firings and investigations. As more people made their accusations public, others also shared their own stories of assault and harassment, often with posts on social media using the hashtag #MeToo.
Other finalists
Donald Trump was the first runner-up this year, followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Other finalists include US special counsel Robert Mueller, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins; and football-player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick.
