MeToo survivors named 'Personality of the Year 2018' by Yahoo

national

Every year Yahoo publishes the list of top newsmakers and happenings that catches the interest of Internet users in India in the "Year in Review for India" report

Yahoo

The survivors of the MeToo movement that took Bollywood and the media industry by storm in the country were named "Personality of the Year 2018" by search engine major Yahoo India on Tuesday.

In its "2018 Year in Review" for India (YIR) report, the company said Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again grabbed the top spot in the list of "Top Newsmakers of 2018", followed by former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra who made it to the list with his landmark verdicts on Triple Talaq and Article 377.

Every year Yahoo publishes the list of top newsmakers and happenings that catches the interest of Internet users in India in the "Year in Review for India" report.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel headed the "Top Finance Newsmakers" list followed by while Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Users on the platform bid adieu to Bollywood actress Sridevi with grief and love online, thus, making her one of the "Most Searched Female Celebrities" in 2018.

Actor Salman Khan became the "Most Searched Male Celebrity" of 2018. Close on his heels was American singer Nick Jonas who moved up the list post his engagement to actress Priyanka Chopra.

New entrants like actress Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, besides Sprinter Hima Das also made it to "India's Top 10 Heartthrobs" of 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever