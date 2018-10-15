Search

#MeToo: Who is Aditi Rao Hydari hinting at with this cryptic tweet?

Oct 15, 2018, 15:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Now, which star does Aditi Hydari have on her mind? Considering she has been acting for almost a decade in Bollywood and South flicks, she knows better

Aditi Rao Hydari

As the #MeToo movement gathers steam in Bollywood, Aditi Rao Hydari has called out the industry's hypocrites. The actor posted a cryptic tweet which has made netizens play the guessing game.

She wrote, "Slow clap for the dizzying heights of hypocrisy... people who are clearly guilty of major harassment giving gyaan on the #MeTooIndia movement (sic)."

Now, which star does Hydari have on her mind? Your guess is as good as ours. Considering she has been acting for almost a decade in Bollywood and South flicks, she knows better.

Meanwhile, women filmmakers from the Indian film industry have joined hands to support people sharing their stories of sexual harassment and have decided not to work with any proven offender.
Critically-acclaimed directors such as Konkona Sensharma, Nandita Das, Meghna Gulzar, Gauri Shinde, Kiran Rao, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are among the eleven women filmmakers who have pledged their support to India's #MeToo movement.

"As women and filmmakers, we come together to support the #MeToolndia movement. We are in complete solidarity with the women who have come forward with honest accounts of harassment and assault. Our respect and admiration to them as their courage has started a revolution of welcome change. We are here to spread awareness to help create a safe and equal atmosphere for all in the workplace. We have also taken a stand to not work with proven offenders. We urge all our peers in the industry to do the some," the statement from the directors read.

