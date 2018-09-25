Metro 3 tunnel boring machine breaks through at T2 airport

national

Historic moment was watched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday evening

CM Devendra Fadnavis watches the first tunnel breakthrough of Mumbai Metro 3 on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

In what can be termed as a crucial development along the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz underground Metro line three, the breakthrough of the first Tunnel Boring Machine took place on Monday near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and was overseen by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Wainganga 1, the Tunnel Boring Machine, which was commissioned on 8 January 2018, from Pali ground in Marol, completed its tunnel drive of 1.26-km to see the light at its end at CSMIA T2 station.

"The state government has embarked upon its journey to complete the 270-km long comprehensive Metro network over the next 3 to 4 years and Metro 3 is an important part of the same. I am extremely pleased to witness the first TBM breakthrough achieved by Metro 3 team on Monday. It is no doubt an important step towards a safer, more comfortable and faster mode of transport to be made available to Mumbai citizens," said Fadnavis.

