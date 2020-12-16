Metro car shed project to save almost Rs 5,500 crores, says Aaditya Thackeray

As Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg, State's Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said this project will save almost Rs 5,500 crores of government.

"Hon'ble HC has granted a stay to Kanjurmarg work. We await the detailed written order to decide the future course of action. This land is crucial for Metro Line 6, 4 and 14, apart from 3, as it will save almost Rs 5500 crores of Govt and be a nodal point for 1 crore citizens," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

Hon’ble HC has granted a stay to Kanjurmarg work. We await the detailed written order to decide the future course of action.

This land is crucial for Metro Line 6, 4 and 14, apart from 3, as it will save almost â¹5500 crores of Govt and be a nodal point for 1 crore citizens. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 16, 2020

Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the metro car shed project at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg and has asked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever