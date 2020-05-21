Metro Park- Quarantine edition trailer: Ranvir Shorey and Omi Vaidya starrer will pack a punch

After leaving a mark in the digital space with the first season of 'Metro Park', Eros Now is back with the 'Quarantine Edition' of the show. Metro Park is the story of a fictional Gujarati family based in USA and how they're dealing with being locked down due to the pandemic. The trailer has received a thunderous response from not just the audience but even critics for its unique and fun filled content. Needless to say, the quarantine edition of the show will pack a punch and will even show instances that people can relate to.

Check out the trailer here:

The mini series has completely been shot and executed amidst the lockdown from the safety of everyone's homes. The show stars Ranvir Shorey, Omi Vaidya, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi and Vega Tamotia in lead roles. 'Metro Park - Quarantine Edition' will feature five episodes of 3-5 minutes each. Directed by Abi Varghese and Venugopalan, the show will start streaming on 23rd May 2020.

After giving the first ever shot in lockdown series with 'A Viral Wedding', Eros now is back with fresh content and is riding ahead of the wave of bringing out content that is shot in lockdown.

