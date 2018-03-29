Mexican defenders Carlos Salcedo, Nestor Araujo may undergo surgery

Mexico's national football team defenders Carlos Salcedo and Nestor Araujo are set to undergo a medical examination to determine whether they would need surgery for their injuries, said the team's doctor Jose Luis Serrano



Mexico's national football team defenders Carlos Salcedo and Nestor Araujo are set to undergo a medical examination to determine whether they would need surgery for their injuries, said the team's doctor Jose Luis Serrano. Salcedo had hurt his shoulder and Araujo his knee during a friendly match against Croatia on Tuesday night in Texas, reports Efe.

"Salcedo has a fracture in the distal third of the clavicle and will be examined," Serrano said. "Araujo has a small lesion to the meniscus of his left knee. We ruled out an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament. He also has a very strong blow to his kneecap that can be treated or maybe require surgery," Serrano said.

The flurry of injuries have led to concern in the Mexican team, with teammates wondering how long they will keep the two out of action. "What hurts most are the injuries. There were three, because Diego (Reyes) also suffered a little. But the most serious were those of Araujo and Salcedo," said Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

