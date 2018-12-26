Mexico chopper crash claims Puebla governor, ex-governor

international

Government agencies and officials from former President Enrique Pena Nieto expressed condolences apart from the president.

The sight of the crash. Pic/AFP

A political power couple who were the current and ex-governors of the central state of Puebla died Christmas Eve in a helicopter crash, officials reported.

Gov Martha Erika Alonso and ex-Gov Rafael Moreno Valle's helicopter took off from Puebla's eponymous capital city and crashed in Huejotzingo, 20 miles away.

Alonso took office as governor two weeks ago. Moreno Valle governed the central state from 2011 to 2017 and was a federal senator.

