Mexico coronavirus count surpasses 113,000, death toll at 13,500

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Mexico registered around 3,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 count in the country to over 113,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 13,500 according to the Ministry of Health.

"The increase over the past 24 hours was 3.3% - 3,593 new cases were registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases [confirmed] since the start of the epidemic has reached 113,619," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Saturday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll stands at 13,511 while another 1,189 suspected coronavirus deaths are under verification. There are currently 19,278 active coronavirus cases in the country.

A week ago, Mexico had around 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 9,000 COVID-19 fatalities. The weekly increase in the number of cases has remained stable (at around 23,000), but the death toll is climbing faster now: a weekly increase of 2,500 deaths reported last Sunday, while in the course of this week the death toll rose by around 4,000.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever