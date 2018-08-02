Mexico plane crashes after takeoff, all on board survive

international

At least 97 people were injured in the crash. Pic/AFP

An Aeromexico flight crashed on takeoff during a heavy hail storm in Mexico, engulfing the plane in flames and injuring 97 people, officials said.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, which was operating between Durango and Mexico City, was carrying "88 adults, nine minors, two infants, two pilots and two flight attendants," the airline's director general Andres Conesa said.

"It is confirmed that there have been no deaths from the flight #AM2431 accident," tweeted Jose Rosas, the governor of Durango state where the crash occurred. The accident did cause two serious injuries, the governor said.

