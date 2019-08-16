MGL gas supply hit in Mumbai, CNG stations affected

mumbai

The gas supply will be normalised as soon as the supply of natural gas from ONGC is fully restored

Due to a major technical problem at ONGC's gas processing facility at Uran, the gas supply to Mahanagar Gas Limited has been affected, in terms of lower volume flow and high carryover of condensate along with the gas. This has resulted in major disruption of gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station at Wadala.

MGL is ensuring that supply to its domestic PNG consumers would be maintained on priority without interruption. However, many CNG stations across Mumbai may not operate because of the low pressure in the pipeline due to low gas availability. It may also impact the CNG supply to State Transport Undertaking buses. The gas supply will be normalised as soon as the supply of natural gas from ONGC is fully restored.

